BJP will implement CAA once situation is conducive: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh, MP, BJP’s national vice president and former West Bengal president, talks about the party’s preparation for the panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. He tells DH's Mohammed Safi Shamsi that Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented once the situation is conducive, and the party is not in favour of carving any state out of West Bengal.

Edited excerpts:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited West Bengal. Is there a new roadmap in place, after his discussion with party leaders?

After the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2021, an atmosphere of fear prevailed. This was unimaginable, as after elections our workers were being attacked. Their political activities had slowed down, and the future looked directionless. The challenge was to bring back focus and move ahead with our campaign. A new team was formed with Lok Sabha elections (in 2024) in mind. Also, we will have panchayat elections in 2023. With new faces in committees and leadership roles, it may take a little time to gain pace. Amit Shah has worked hard for several years to strengthen the party in West Bengal. We had requested him to come. He has clarified that we will have to fight with all our might to win elections.

There are factions within the party, and people, at different levels, have been leaving. How will the party control these issues? How are you engaging the grassroots workers, back into activities?

Nobody wants a sudden change. In politics, people seek a career, post and reputation. When some people are disappointed they start expressing themselves by sharing comments in public, on social platforms. This is natural. Once focus on work is in place, such things will get sorted. Some people had joined the party thinking that we will form the government. When it didn’t happen, they started leaving. If there was not much gain when such people joined us, there’s no loss as they leave. For the workers, our committees are being formed, and campaigns are being initiated. Earlier, our workers were being targeted. Today, common people are also facing difficult situations. We are campaigning for their rights. We are gaining pace.

In north Bengal, it’s being claimed that there’s a demand for a separate state. What is the BJP’s stand?

The BJP never asked for a separate state. In north Bengal and in Jangalmahal (region of the state with tribal population), where we achieved good results, have remained deprived for decades. After giving Trinamool a chance, the people have trusted us, and are opposing the ruling party. People who have got elected, represent different sections of the society and have grievances which they speak out. The BJP never spoke about carving out another state. In the hills, the party seeking a separate state was in alliance with us. This was on their agenda, and not of the BJP.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in a ‘memorandum of proposal’, that it has submitted to the state government, reminded them of a ‘political solution’. It also maintains that this is different from a ‘permanent political solution’ which according to the party is statehood status for the region. What is your stand? Is there a future possibility for the GJM and the BJP to work together again?

We also want a political solution. There is no alternative. For the solution, a tripartite talk – between the Centre, the state and the stakeholders from the region is needed.

On the possibility of GJM, BJP working together again:

Anything is possible in politics. Till they were with us, we supported them. Other groups (representing people from the region) are with the BJP, as the groups are hopeful that it’s only the BJP that can find a solution.

The Union home minister has stated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented. The BJP, apparently, lost considerable ground in West Bengal, because of its stand on the citizenship issue. With your party raising the issue again, your political opponents have also repositioned themselves on the issue. Do you think the issue will affect the BJP in near future?

Everything offers a gain or a loss. This was a difficult task but we had promised, and it was a part of our agenda. So we brought a bill and made a law. The demand for offering citizenship to people (persecuted Hindus, other listed minorities) from Bangladesh (and also from Pakistan and Afghanistan) is not a new one. In between we had the pandemic. When there is an appropriate situation, rules will be framed.

From mere three seats in 2016, the party had won 77 seats in 2021. Will the challenges remain the same from 2021 to 2024?

No party is run individually, it’s always a collective effort. People blessed us and we got 38 per cent votes. This is not ordinary. The polarisation of votes affected us. Otherwise, we were equally placed (against Trinamool). The journey is on, and we are making our best efforts. The upcoming panchayat elections in 2023 will be an acid test. After that, we have the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The challenges have increased. Earlier, there were other parties in the Opposition. In absence of those parties, we are now targeted. There was violence after the assembly results. But our workers are ready to work hard.

Where do you see West Bengal, in terms of progress, ten years from now?

The state is suffering. The state government’s economic situation is of concern. To meet financial needs, the government avails loans. The law and order situation is another concern. The existing businesses from the state are investing in other states. The youth look for jobs elsewhere.