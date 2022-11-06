BJP wins Dhamnagar assembly bypoll in Odisha

The opposition BJP on Sunday retained the Dhamnagar assembly seat of Odisha in a bypoll, defeating the ruling BJD by a margin of 9,881, an Election Commission official said.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi in September.
Also Read | Telangana set to witness high-voltage bypoll to Munugode Assembly seat
Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj, who was the party's candidate, secured 80,351 votes, while BJD’s Abanti Das bagged 70,470 votes, the official said.
Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got only 3,561 votes.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India
No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!
Winsome wine
A restless ride through life
Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home
An ineffective ban on the sale of acid
DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter