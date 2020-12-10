BJP workers attacking each other to malign TMC: CM Mamata Banerjee

Within hours after BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that BJP is regularly holding rallies with arms and their cadres are attacking one another to malign the TMC.

Addressing a party rally in Central Kolkata, she asked that despite travelling with such heavy security why are BJP leaders so afraid.

“They (BJP) are regularly holding rallies with arms and hitting each other to put the blame on the TMC. They are going around with CRPF, BSF, CISF, Army. Then why are they so afraid?” said Mamata.

Questioning whether the attack on Nadda’s convoy was genuine she asked whether it was staged.

The TMC supremo lashed out at the Centre for trying to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

She urged people to ensure that they all enrol themselves into the voters’ list and have voter identity cards as it would serve as an identity proof.

“Rest assured we will not allow them (Centre) to implement these in Bengal. But I want you to know about the importance of having voter identity cards. It served as an identity proof,” said Mamata.

Accusing the Centre of not providing adequate funds to Bengal after the cyclone Amphan, the chief minister said that instead of proving the state it’s dues the Centre was busy seeking explanations.

“The Centre has not given us a penny after cyclone Amphan. We are implementing Swasthya Sathi (a health insurance scheme by the state government) and they are busy raising questions.”

She also refuted BJP’s allegation of deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal. Dubbing BJP as “outsiders” without mentioning the party she asked, “Why should goons from outside come to Bengal during elections.”