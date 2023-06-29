BJP's ruling coalition partner in Nagaland opposes UCC

Amid the renewed debate over implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), BJP's ruling ally in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Thursday opposed it saying the same would have a negative impact on the freedom and rights of the minority communities and the tribals.

The party said introduction of the UCC may create "a sentimental and emotional divide," which would not be good for national integration.

"India is a Secular, Democratic Republic which promises to promote fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation. Unity and diversity has always been the hallmark of India and we are looked upon as a beautiful bouquet with different flowers of diverse colours and varieties, and considering that our nation is made up of diverse people of different backgrounds having their very own traditions, customs and practices. Introduction of a common civil code for the populace will surely have adverse results in achieving the ideals of the country. This in turn will surely create a sentimental and emotional divide which will not be good for national integration," the NDPP said in a statement on Thursday evening.

BJP and NDPP won the Assembly elections in Nagaland in March this year and formed a coalition government for the second consecutive term. NDPP won 25 seats while BJP retained 12 seats in the 60-member Assembly. However, this opposition to the UCC by its ruling ally may surprise the saffron party.

Nagaland enjoys protection of its customary practices and traditions under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution and no central law is applicable in the state without an endorsement by the state Assembly.

The NDPP further said the introduction of a new law (UCC) too may further create uncertainty over the Indo-Naga talks to end the seven-decades-old Naga conflicts. The talks are believed to be in its advanced stage for signing a "final agreement."

The party urged the Centre and the 22nd Law Commission to reconsider the matter.

The Opposition Naga People's Front earlier opposed the move for introduction of the UCC.