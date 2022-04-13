Suvendu Adhikari injured during law violation programme

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari injured during law violation programme

Adhikari was leading the law violation programme outside the BDO office at Suri to protest against alleged rising atrocities against women

PTI
PTI, Suri,
  • Apr 13 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 19:05 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, was injured on Wednesday when an iron barricade fell on his feet during a law violation programme of the party in Birbum district of the state, police sources said.

Adhikari was leading the law violation programme outside the BDO office at Suri to protest against alleged rising atrocities against women.

According to sources, the police had put up iron barricades outside the BDO office to stop the agitators from forcibly entering the premises.

During a scuffle between party activists and the police, one of the barricades fell on Adhikari's feet, injuring him.

"He was taken to a nearby hospital," a local BJP leader said.

Carrying posters and placards, BJP activists raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in rape cases across the state.

Following Adhikari's injury, the agitation programme was called off.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

 