Blast rocks business hub in Shillong; no casualties

Suspected militants carried out a blast at Police Bazar, the commercial hub of Meghalaya capital, Shillong on Sunday evening, resulting in panic and commotion.

Police said the blast took place at around 6.35 pm. No person was injured in the explosion.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the blast and called it a cowardly act.

"It is an attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm and is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State," Sangma tweeted soon after the blast.

Strongly condemn the blast at Police Bazar, Shillong this evening. An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 30, 2022

Police suspect the involvement of HNLC, a banned militant group in the state, which had earlier warned about its plan to carry out an attack. The outfit demands a sovereign state for the Khasi and Jaintia communities in the state.

Check out latest videos from DH: