Blast rocks business hub in Shillong; no casualties

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the blast and called it a cowardly act

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 22:08 ist
No person was injured in the explosion. Credit: Twitter/@Rohitsh720

Suspected militants carried out a blast at Police Bazar, the commercial hub of Meghalaya capital, Shillong on Sunday evening, resulting in panic and commotion.

Police said the blast took place at around 6.35 pm. No person was injured in the explosion. 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the blast and called it a cowardly act.

"It is an attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm and is nothing but a cowardly act. Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State," Sangma tweeted soon after the blast.

Police suspect the involvement of HNLC, a banned militant group in the state, which had earlier warned about its plan to carry out an attack. The outfit demands a sovereign state for the Khasi and Jaintia communities in the state. 

