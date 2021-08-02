Blockade in Assam has hit Covid-19 patients in Mizoram: Health Minister

Vehicles carrying life-saving drugs and equipments including those for the Covid-19 patients in Mizoram have remained stuck in Assam due to the ongoing blockade on National Highway 306 since the July 26 firing on the inter-state border, Mizoram health minister R. Lalthangliana said on Monday.

Talking to reporters in Aizawl, the health minister claimed that Assam government on July 29 summoned all the transporters in Guwahati who have been operating in Mizoram to stop transporting of goods into Mizoram citing security concerns. "This resulted into a complete halt of any type of goods coming to the state including basic medicines, life saving medicines and Covid-19 medicines as well. Even oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant materials, and Covid-19 test kits have been blocked," Lalthangliana said.

Assam government officials, however, said there was no blockade but trucks remained stranded on the highway stretch in Assam fearing "untoward incident."

Also read: Assam, Mizoram issue to be settled in stipulated time frame: PM tells BJP MPs

Requesting intervention from PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Lalthangliana said, "Mizoram is under serious crisis due to a blockade created by the Assam government. This has severely affected the availability of medicines required by patients who are in critical conditions and by those severely affected with Covid-19."

The allegations came on a day both the state governments issued orders to withdraw cases registered against each other following the clash and resolved to solve the dispute through dialogue.

Mizoram government on July 28 had written to the Centre complaining that the NH-306 was blocked in Assam and the railway track connecting Bairobi in Mizoram was also damaged inside Assam.

Tension betwern the two states was brewing since six Assam policemen were killed and 41 others were injured in the firing on the inter-state border between Lailapur in South Assam's Cachar district and Vairengte in Kolasib district of Mizoram. Both Assam and Mizoram claims the land where the gunfight took place as their own.