Boat ambulance service extended in Odisha's Kendrapara

The Odisha government has extended its boat ambulance service for those living in the remote areas near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, an official said on Friday.

The service will be useful to ferry patients in Rajnagar tehsil to hospitals and clinics in case of emergency, he said.

"Over 25,000 people living in river-locked villages such as Gupti, Iswarapur, Junusnagar, Rangani, Kuthighat, Keruapala, Baghamari, Talachua, Kanhupur, Magarakandha near Bhitarkanika National Park will be benefited," Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said.

The boat ambulance service has been offering in remote areas of Jamboo and Batighar gram panchayats in Mahakalpara tehsil of the district.

The new service will emerge as a "vessel of hope" for people living in the far-flung areas in the district, he said.

The facility will cater to the needs of people in areas where the '108' ambulance service has failed to make headway due to lack of proper road connectivity, he added.