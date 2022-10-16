Boat capsize claims seven lives in Bihar

Boat capsize claims seven lives in Bihar

Three persons swam to safety but the remaining seven went missing, said the DM

PTI
PTI, Katihar, Bihar,
  • Oct 16 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Seven people died in an incident of boat capsize that took place at the confluence of the Ganges and one of its tributaries in Bihar, an official said on Sunday.

According to Udayan Mishra, District Magistrate (DM) of Katihar, the boat carrying 10 people, all agricultural labourers returning from work, had capsized late on Saturday at the confluence of Ganges and Barandi.

Three persons swam to safety but the remaining seven went missing, said the DM.

Their bodies were fished out following a search operation that continued throughout the night with the help of local divers and NDRF personnel, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News
boat capsized

What's Brewing

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

How data on Earth's history can help us spot alien life

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

One-pot wonder

One-pot wonder

The bold & fascinating cacao

The bold & fascinating cacao

Time travel through Mumbai

Time travel through Mumbai

Currying favours no more

Currying favours no more

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

 