Bodoland Council poll concludes with over 70% voter turnout in final phase

Over 70% voters cast their franchise in the second and final phase of polling to elect new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam on Thursday, which is seen as "semi-final" to next year's Assembly elections.

Polling for 19 of the 40 seats of BTC, an autonomous council under Sixth Schedule of Constitution, was conducted in Kojrajhar and Chirang districts on Thursday. Polling for 21 seats was held in the first phase on December 10.

Sources said 74% voting was reported till 5pm and the same may further go up as people were still in the queue.

Counting of the votes will be held on Saturday.

Polling was conducted amid alleged attack on Promod Boro, leader of UPPL, a regional party, who is considered as a strong contender for the top post of BTC.

The BTC election this time is interesting as BJP, which came to power in Assam in 2016 with a pre-poll alliance with Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and AGP, is fighting against BPF. With 12 MLAs, BPF, however, continues to be in the BJP-led government in the state.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader Hagrama Mohilary has been in power of BTC since its formation in 2003. But Hagrama this time is facing a tough fight from United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), another regional party, which gained strength following joining of several influential leaders who signed the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

BJP leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned hard and levelled corruption allegation against BPF.

The results of BTC elections is likely to change in political equation and alliances at the state level. BJP leaders publicly said its ties with Hagrama's party at the state level will not be renewed, there are also talks that the saffron party may get UPPL on board for the Assembly elections.

Congress, on the other hand, has joined hands with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front for the BTC polls and is planning to go ahead with the alliance for 2021 polls too. Congress hopes to be the "king maker" in the next BTC.