Bodoland polls in Assam: 'King maker' BJP nudges ally BPF, goes with UPPL

The ruling BJP in Assam, which emerged as the "king-maker" in the elections of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Saturday nudged Bodoland People's Front (BPF), its ally at the state level since 2016 and went ahead with its new found ally UPPL for formation of the new council.

BJP bagged nine of the 26 seats it contested while BPF emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats, four short of the magic mark 21.

BPF, which has been in power of BTC since its formation in 2003 on Saturday morning requested BJP to support it. But BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma rejected the offer saying people this time voted for a change.

Hours later Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that BJP decided to extend support to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), another regional party led by former president of All Bodo Students' Union, Promod Boro. Gana Shakti Party, led by Lok Sabha member from Kokrajhar, Naba Sarania, which won one seat will also be part of the coalition council, Sarma said.

Congress managed to bag only one seat while Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF a drew blank.

Elections for 40 seats of BTC, an autonomous and self-governing council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, comprising four districts of Assam was held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

With nine seats, the BTC elections, which is seen as "semi-final" to Assembly elections slated in April-May next year came as a boost for BJP. The saffron party had won only one seat in 2015 BTC polls.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader, Hagrama Mohilary has been in power in BTC since its formation in 2003. It alone bagged 20 seats in 2015. The party, this time, however, was facing a stiff competition from UPPL, after several influential leaders including Promod Boro and a few leaders of NDFB, a disbanded militant group joined it after signing the new Bodoland Accord in January this year.

The BTC election this time was interesting as BJP fought the elections with a target to unseat its ally BPF.

When asked about the future of its alliance with BPF, Sarma said the same would continue till next year's Assembly elections. Other leaders in BJP said the party was preparing a pre-poll alliance with UPPL and Asom Gana Parishad in the Assembly polls. "UPPL wants to be part of North East Democratic Alliance and we will take a decision on this soon," Sarma said.