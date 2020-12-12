Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam: Counting begins

Counting of votes polled on December 7 and 10 for the new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam began on Saturday morning amid tight security.

The BTC election, which is witnessing a contest among the ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen as the "semi-final" ahead of Assembly elections slated in April-May next year.

Polling was conducted for 40 seats through ballots.

The BPF, led by former insurgent leader Hagrama Mohilary has been in power at the council since its formation in 2003. But this time, Hagrama is facing a tough fight from UPPL, a regional party that gained strength after several influential leaders who signed the new Bodoland Accord in January this year, joined the party.

Mohilary exuded confidence that BPF would win at least 30 seats while UPPL president, Promod Boro claimed that they would form the government on their own this time, owing to a wind of change blowing in favour of the party.

This year's BTC election is interesting as BJP is fighting against BPF, its own ally. BJP came to power in Assam in 2016 with a pre-poll alliance with BPF and AGP. With 12 MLAs, BPF continues to be in the BJP-led government in the state.

The results of BTC elections are likely to change the political equation and alliances at the state level. BJP leaders announced that its ties with Hagrama's party at the state level will not be renewed. There are also talks that the saffron party may get UPPL on board for the Assembly elections.

Congress, on the other hand, has joined hands with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front for the BTC polls and is planning to go ahead with the alliance for 2021 polls too. Congress hopes to be the "kingmaker" in the next BTC.