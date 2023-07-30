Body of 40-year-old missing woman recovered in Hazaribag

The body of a 40-year-old woman, who allegedly went missing on Friday evening, was recovered near a railway station in Khud village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

Officer-in-charge of Katkamdag police station, D K Prajapati, said the victim was identified as Munia Devi, wife of one Raju Ravidas.

Ravidas told police that his wife had gone to attend a function in the neighborhood on Friday evening before going missing. When she did not return, the family members started searching for her but in vain, the officer said.

Police did not rule out the possibility of sexual assault on her after she was abducted. Police suspect that the woman might have been killed after she recognized her kidnappers.

Police are trying to find the culprits, but no arrests have been made so far, the officer said.