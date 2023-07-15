Body of 7-year-old boy found in Jharkhand with tongue chopped off, eyes gouged out

The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy has been found in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, the police said on Friday.
The victim, who has been identified as Santan Kumar, was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday when he had gone to buy sweets from a shop, the police said.
The body was found in a pit dug for a toilet near his uncle's house on Thursday by some children. The unidentified attackers chopped off his tongue, gouged out his eyes, and pulled out his teeth.
Also Read | 17-year-old girl shot dead on way home from coaching centre in MP's Gwalior
The incident took place in Baulia village under the Dandai police station in Garhwa district.
A case against unidentified people has been registered. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Friday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron
Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies
Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers
AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent
Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear
World cycling body bans trans women from female events
Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options