Body of 7-year-old boy found in Jharkhand with tongue chopped off, eyes gouged out

Mutilated body of 7-year-old boy found in Jharkhand

The incident took place in Baulia village under the Dandai police station in Garhwa district.

IANS
IANS, Ranchi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 02:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The mutilated body of a seven-year-old boy has been found in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, the police said on Friday.

The victim, who has been identified as Santan Kumar, was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday when he had gone to buy sweets from a shop, the police said.

The body was found in a pit dug for a toilet near his uncle's house on Thursday by some children. The unidentified attackers chopped off his tongue, gouged out his eyes, and pulled out his teeth.

A case against unidentified people has been registered. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Friday.

