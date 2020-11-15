Body of a woman judge found in Chhattisgarh, death by suicide suspected

In a suspected suicide case, a 55-year-old woman district judge was found at her official residence in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Sunday, police said.

Mungeli District and Sessions Judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree inside a room at her official residence in Karhi area here this morning, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Arvind Kujur said.

As per the preliminary information, after having food early in the evening on Saturday, the judge asked her cook and other staff to leave the house, he said.

"When the cook returned on Sunday morning, he found the door of her residence locked from inside. He saw from the window that the judge was hanging from the ceiling fan, following which, he alerted the police," Kujur said.

A police team broke the door open and the body was later sent for post-mortem, he said.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot," he added.

According to the judge's staff members, she was apparently under depression following the death of her husband last year.

She has two sons. While one of them lives in Delhi, another one resides in Raipur, the SP said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind her extreme step, he added.