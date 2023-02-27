Body of missing TMC leader found in well in Bengal's Jalpaiguri; two arrested

WB: Body of missing TMC leader found in well; 2 held

PTI
PTI, Jalpaiguri,
  • Feb 27 2023, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 01:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of a local TMC leader was on Sunday found in a well in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, three days after he went missing, police said.

The body of Jagatpal Baraik, a TMC panchayat member, was found in a well in Nageshwari tea estate in Matelli police station area, they said.

He went missing on Thursday after attending a wedding in the area, they added.

After the body was found, locals blocked a highway demanding an investigation into Baraik's death. However, police managed to clear the blockade by promising stern action against those involved.

Police said they are investigating the case, and have already arrested two persons and detained three others.

All angles are being looked into, they said, refusing to share more details.

TMC
Trinamool Congress
West Bengal
India News

