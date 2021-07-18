Bomb alert at Kolkata airport turns out to be hoax

Members of the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) immediately assembled at the airport terminal managers office for assessment of the message

NSCBI Airport in Kolkata. PTI File Photo

A message was received by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata on Sunday claiming that a bomb may have been planted in an aircraft originating from Dubai, a senior official said here.

The threat turned out to be false, he said.

Members of the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) immediately assembled at the airport terminal managers office for assessment of the message which had called for close monitoring of flights originating from Dubai, acting director, NSCBI airport, Pulla Hezekiah said.

"After a thorough assessment, BTAC declared the call as non-specific and action was taken as per SOP (standard operating procedure)," he said.

Emirates flight UK570/571 arrived here at 8.05 am with 144 passengers from Dubai and after a thorough search, the plane departed for Dubai at 10.06 am with four passengers, Hezekiah said.

