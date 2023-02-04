Bomb blast near Sunny Leone’s show venue in Imphal

Bomb blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal

Blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Feb 04 2023, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 14:09 ist
Sunny Leone. Credit: AFP Photo

A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital. The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Explosion
Manipur
Sunny Leone
Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 