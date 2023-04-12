Bomb threat at Patna airport; search operations under way

The Patna airport in Bihar on Wednesday received a bomb threat call from an unknown caller, sparking search operations on the airport premises.
News agency ANI reported that a bomb squad had reached the airport and that search operations are under way.
#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. pic.twitter.com/HajtWw96L5
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
Further details awaited...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth
Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach
Can intelligence be separated from the body?
Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion
E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress
'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'
B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered
DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study