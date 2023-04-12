Bomb threat at Patna airport; search operations under way

The Patna airport in Bihar on Wednesday received a bomb threat call from an unknown caller, sparking search operations on the airport premises.

News agency ANI reported that a bomb squad had reached the airport and that search operations are under way.

#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. pic.twitter.com/HajtWw96L5 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Further details awaited...