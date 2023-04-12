Bomb threat at Patna airport; search ops under way

Bomb threat at Patna airport; search operations under way

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 13:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Patna airport in Bihar on Wednesday received a bomb threat call from an unknown caller, sparking search operations on the airport premises.

News agency ANI reported that a bomb squad had reached the airport and that search operations are under way.

Further details awaited...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Patna
Bomb threat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered 

B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered 

DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study

DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study

 