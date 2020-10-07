Bombs hurled before start of BJP rally in West Bengal's Birbhum

Crude bombs were hurled at Panrui market in Birbhum district where BJP workers were assembled for a rally on Wednesday and the police arrested eight people in this connection.

BJP leaders claimed that several persons were injured in the incident and the Trinamool Congress was behind it. The ruling party, however, denied the charge.

"Bombs were hurled during a clash between two political parties. The police immediately reached the spot and dispersed the mob. Eight people were arrested," Sub-divisional Police Officer of Bolpur, Abhishek Ray, said.

As part of a programme to submit deputation in all police stations of the district to protest against alleged implication of BJP workers in false cases, activists of the party gathered at the market to start a rally towards Panrui police station.

"When our workers were gathering at Panrui market, TMC goons started bombing. Several of our activists including me were injured," BJP district minority cell chief Seikh Samad alleged.

The rally, however, was organised later.

"The police and the TMC are harassing BJP workers. They are slapping false cases against us. Almost every BJP leader in Birbhum have been implicated in a number of cases," district BJP president Shyamapada Mondal claimed.

Denying the charges, TMC Birbhum vice-president Abhijit Sinha alleged that the BJP is trying to create unrest in the district in the festive.