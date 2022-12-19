Border clashes on rise in northeastern states, says MP Gaurav Gogoi

Border clashes on rise in northeastern states, says MP

Kalibor MP in Lok Sabha said six people lost their lives in a firing incident that took place at the Assam-Meghalaya border on Nov 20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said incidents of clashes along state borders in the northeast are on the rise and termed them as "unfortunate". 

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the Kalibor MP said six people lost their lives in a firing incident that took place at the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 20. 

"Such incidents are happening repeatedly in border areas of Assam and surrounding states. It is very unfortunate... a few months ago police officials of Assam and Mizoram fired at each other," he said.

Also Read | In push for peace, 1,179 militants surrender in Assam with weapons  

"Surprisingly, whether it is Assam or other states, all are ruled by one political group, the NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance). But because of such activities it has become 'North East Divide Alliance'," he said. 

"I urge the Home Ministry to direct state governments to provide standard operating procedures to police officials," he said. 

NEDA is a political coalition that was formed in 2016 by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress
Gaurav Gogoi
India News
Indian Politics

