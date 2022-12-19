Border clashes on rise in northeastern states, says MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said incidents of clashes along state borders in the northeast are on the rise and termed them as "unfortunate".
Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the Kalibor MP said six people lost their lives in a firing incident that took place at the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 20.
"Such incidents are happening repeatedly in border areas of Assam and surrounding states. It is very unfortunate... a few months ago police officials of Assam and Mizoram fired at each other," he said.
Also Read | In push for peace, 1,179 militants surrender in Assam with weapons
"Surprisingly, whether it is Assam or other states, all are ruled by one political group, the NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance). But because of such activities it has become 'North East Divide Alliance'," he said.
"I urge the Home Ministry to direct state governments to provide standard operating procedures to police officials," he said.
NEDA is a political coalition that was formed in 2016 by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google to focus on investing in women-led startups
1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away
In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs
Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Kings and temples of power