Boy held for impersonating Army personnel in West Bengal's Bankura

A 17-year-old boy was held in West Bengal's Bankura district for allegedly impersonating an Army personnel, police said on Wednesday.

He made a fake identity card of the Indian Army and used to flaunt it, they said.

The boy told the elder brother of a friend that he would get him a job in the Army but would need to pay Rs 1.30 lakh to an officer, Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar said.

He was detained on Tuesday by officers of the Bishnupur police station on the basis of that man's complaint, he said.

The boy even posted photos of himself in Army uniform on Facebook, police said.

The owner of a local studio, Prosenjit Mistry, was also arrested for helping him make the fake identity card, they said.

An army uniform, two identity cards and a motorcycle were seized.

A case was filed under different sections of the IPC, including 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.