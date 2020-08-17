Branded witch, woman beaten to death in Jharkhand

A woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday after she was branded witch, police said.

The incident happened in Gawan police station area of the district and Khuri Mahua's subdivisional police officer Naveen Kumar Singh said they are probing the incident.

Gita Devi's family members alleged that she was beaten to death by some people of her own village.

Police said that the people who are being accused of killing her belong to a family that had an old feud with Gita Devi and her relatives.

She was released from jail recently.