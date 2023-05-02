BRO saves tourists stranded in Sikkim after heavy rain

BRO rescues 40 tourists stranded in Sikkim after heavy rainfall

The tourists were sent back to the state capital Gangtok after the road was opened by BRO personnel

IANS
IANS, Gangtok,
  • May 02 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 11:33 ist
The tourists, including women, were rescued by BRO Karmayogies. Credit: IANS Photo

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) rescued 40 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Nathu La after they were stuck due to heavy rainfall, defence sources said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the tourists, including women, were rescued by BRO Karmayogies on Monday.

They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments by Karamyogis of project Swastik of BRO, he said.

The tourists were sent back to the state capital Gangtok after the road was opened by BRO personnel.

India News
Sikkim
Border road organisation

