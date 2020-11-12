Brown sugar worth nearly Rs 287 crore seized in Manipur

Security forces seized 72 kg of brown sugar from Thoubal district in Manipur, which is one of the biggest drug hauls in the state.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police seized the contraband from a place called Kamu in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

The market value of the banned drug is estimated to be Rs 287 crores, said a statement issued by defence spokesperson, Lt. Col. P. Khongsai in Guwahati on Thursday.

"Based on intelligence inputs received about a large consignment of drugs hidden in the area awaiting further distribution to various parts of the country, multiple teams were launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur police on November 10 and 11. In a painstaking search undertaken in difficult terrain during darkness, three concealed bags containing brown sugar were recovered on the wee hours of Wednesday," said the statement.

Illegal drugs is a serious issue in Manipur, which shares border with Myanmar. Large quantity of drugs are smuggled into the state from the Myanmar side and is transported to rest of the country. There is also rampant cultivation of poppy in Manipur, which is a raw material for production of drugs like brown sugar and heroin.

Sources said the drive was part of Manipur government's "drugs-free Manipur" campaign.