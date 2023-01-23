Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Imphal

In the largest haul of brown sugar so far this year, Manipur police seized eight kg of the narcotic worth an estimated Rs 11 crore in the international market from East Imphal district and arrested two drug peddlars, police said on Monday.
The seizure was made from Kiyamgei Thongkhong area of Greater Imphal on Sunday night during patrolling and random checking by the police, a police official said.
The drug was kept in eight packets and were seized from the person of the two men, who were later identified, he said.
The police are investigating the source of the consignment and others involved in the smuggling. About 10 kg of Yaba tablets were seized in Manipur last week, the police said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost
Iranian women take center stage at Sundance
DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'
Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons
Life in the pre-digital era
Tobacco: The solution is staring at us