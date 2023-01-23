Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Imphal

Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Imphal

The drug was kept in eight packets and were seized from the person of the two men, who were later identified

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jan 23 2023, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the largest haul of brown sugar so far this year, Manipur police seized eight kg of the narcotic worth an estimated Rs 11 crore in the international market from East Imphal district and arrested two drug peddlars, police said on Monday.

The seizure was made from Kiyamgei Thongkhong area of Greater Imphal on Sunday night during patrolling and random checking by the police, a police official said.

The drug was kept in eight packets and were seized from the person of the two men, who were later identified, he said.

The police are investigating the source of the consignment and others involved in the smuggling. About 10 kg of Yaba tablets were seized in Manipur last week, the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
drug bust
Manipur
imphal

What's Brewing

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

 