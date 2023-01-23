Brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore seized in Imphal

In the largest haul of brown sugar so far this year, Manipur police seized eight kg of the narcotic worth an estimated Rs 11 crore in the international market from East Imphal district and arrested two drug peddlars, police said on Monday.

The seizure was made from Kiyamgei Thongkhong area of Greater Imphal on Sunday night during patrolling and random checking by the police, a police official said.

The drug was kept in eight packets and were seized from the person of the two men, who were later identified, he said.

The police are investigating the source of the consignment and others involved in the smuggling. About 10 kg of Yaba tablets were seized in Manipur last week, the police said.