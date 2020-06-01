BSF batallion did not follow coronavirus safety guidelines, commandant tranferred: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

The Centre has transferred a BSF commandant posted in Tripura after a probe revealed that the personnel under him having travel history did not follow COVID-19 safety norms, resulting in a spike in positive cases in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday.

"The committee which tried to identify the reasons for infection of so many BSF personnel and their family members observed that some personnel had returned from outside in March but did not follow quarantine or social distancing norms. This resulted in the infection of other personnel and their family members in 138th and 86th battalion. I have forwarded the report to the ministry of home affairs and I have been informed that commandant of the battalion has already been transferred," Deb told reporters in the state capital Agartala.

Tripura had declared itself as "COVID-19 free state" on April 31 after two persons, who tested positive recovered and were discharged from hospital. But the shock was in store as the two BSF camps at Ambassa in Dhalai district reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases from May 2. Most of them were BSF personnel and their family members.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 318 with detection of five new cases on Monday. Sources said most of these cases were BSF personnel and their family members including women and children. Of these, 173 has already been discharged after recovery.

The state health department had sealed three BSF camps and declared them as containment zones. The department also asked BSF to identify the source of infection following which the Centre constituted the probe committee.

The BSF personnel guards Tripura's 856-km border with Bangladesh.

Deb said the government managed to check community infection in the state so far. "I can't tell you about tomorrow but so far there has been no community-level infection. We are also reporting several cases after many people returned from states like Tamil Nadu. But we are collecting samples of all such people and trying to make sure that they follow the quarantine norms strictly to prevent further spread of the virus," he said.