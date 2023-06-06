Manipur: BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing

BSF jawan killed, 2 soldiers injured in firing by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur

An official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School

PTI
PTI, Imphal ,
  • Jun 06 2023, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 13:53 ist
Army personnel stand guard in violence-hit Manipur. Credit: IANS Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district, the officials said.

A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, added on Twitter.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June.

Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India News
BSF
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

 