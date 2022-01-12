BSF nabs 59 Bangladeshi nationals in drive against smuggling in Meghalaya border in 2021

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel manning the stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya arrested 150 persons including 59 Bangladeshi nationals and seized smuggled goods worth over Rs. 38 crores in 2021 in its drive against cross-border crime.

The Meghalaya Frontier of BSF on Wednesday said those arrested included 88 Indians, two Nigerians and an African national. "Despite Covid protocols, miscreants kept on attempting their nefarious tasks, but got disappointed and foiled most of the times by BSF actions," the BSF said in a statement.

Meghalaya shares 443km of the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border. Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal share the rest of the border with the neighbouring country.

The statement said BSF seized cattle worth over Rs. five crores, dry pea worth over Rs. 6 crores, phensedyl cough syrup of over Rs. 1.87 crores and yaba tablets. They also seized liquor, ganja, Indian and Bangladesh currencies from the cross border smugglers.

The statement said apart from guarding the borders and controlling cross border smuggling, it organised free medical camps, provided pre-recruitment training to bordering youth, organised sports activities and others in order to improve relations with people living near the borders.

Check out the latest videos from DH: