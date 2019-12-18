BSF recovers $34k from man near India-Bangladesh border

BSF has recovered 34,000 USD from a man near India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

A total of 340 currency notes each of 100 USD denomination, amounting to around Rs 24 lakh in Indian currency, was recovered from Jakir Hossain Gazi, a resident of Hakimpur near the international border, Assistant Commandant of 112th Batallion of BSF, Arun Dahiya said.

The man was nabbed on Tuesday when he was found moving suspiciously near the border, he said.

During frisking, the bundle of notes were found tied to his thigh, the officer said.

Gazi is being interrogated to ascertain the source and destination of the currency notes, he added.