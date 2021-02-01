Budget packages for Assam election oriented, say opposition parties, CM upbeat

Opposition parties in Assam on Monday said that the packages announced in the Union Budget for Assam were aimed at the Assembly elections slated in April while the ruling party and industry bodies hailed it.

"BJP is trying to woo the voters by announcing Rs. 1,000 crore for tea garden workers in Assam and West Bengal. But the finance minister remained silent on BJP's promise to enhance the daily of tea garden workers to Rs. 351. Prime Minister Modi is expert in making promises but has miserably failed to keep them," leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia told reporters here soon after the budget was presented.

Saikia said that PM Modi also failed to fulfil the promise for reviving the sick paper mills in Cachar and Nagaon district and according to Scheduled Tribe status to six more ethnic communities. "The package of Rs. 34,000 crore announced for improvement of the highways is also election oriented," he said.

Raijor Dal, a newly floated party led by peasants' rights leader, Akhil Gogoi asked why the budget did not have anything to address the flood and erosion problem, which create havoc every year.

"Why did not the budget announce the Assam flood as a national calamity? Neither did it announce a special package to address the erosion problem, which has destroyed livelihoods of lakhs of farmers in Assam," working president of the party, Bhasco De Saikia said in a statement. Raijor Dal has been vocal against the BJP-led government.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, however, called the budget pragmatic, people-friendly and development-oriented. Sonowal said that allocation of Rs. 1000 crore for the tea workers would have a long-term impact on the healthcare and overall development of the tea garden workers.

Indian Tea Association expected that the tea estate population would be provided with more comprehensive coverage on welfare schemes related to housing, education, sanitation and medical facilities.

Oxfam India, an NGO, which has been seeking special attention to tea garden workers welcomed the tea package for Assam and West Bengal workers but said the government should ensure that tea workers in the supply chain are protected through labour codes.