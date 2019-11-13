Bury the differences: Naga legislators to rebel groups

The joint legislators' forum in Nagaland on Wednesday appealed NSCN-IM and Naga National Peoples' Group (NNPG), a forum of seven rebel groups, to sit together and bury the differences ahead of the signing of the final agreement with the Centre to end decades-old Naga conflict.

This assumes importance as the rebel groups are against each other and had a war of words over the negotiations.

After a meeting at Dimapur, the forum took six resolutions that called for unity of all stakeholders and sought co-operation from neighbouring states for the success of the peace process and to establish peace in the entire region.

They appealed all stakeholders, NSCN-IM, NNPG, Hohos, civil society organisations, churches and others to foster the spirit of unity and oneness to facilitate the solution of the protracted Naga political issue that is honourable and acceptable, which recognises the uniqueness of the history of the Nagas.

"The forum welcomes the successful conclusion of the negotiation between Government of India and NNPG and extends the sincere appeal to all the negotiating parties for making sacrifices and for understanding the realities of the situation," said one of the resolutions.

The resolutions were signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, leader of the Opposition T R Zeliang, Speaker (in charge), Sheringain Longkumer, deputy chief minister Y Patton, Rajya Sabha member K G Kenye and Lok Sabha member Tokheho.

The Centre on October 31 concluded the negotiations with NSCN-IM and NNPG and said that all other stakeholders would be consulted before finalisation of the agreement. NSCN-IM demanded a separate flag, Constitution and integration of all Naga inhibited areas, including in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. But the Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi said all three demands were turned down by the Centre even as he insisted that the negotiations concluded on a positive note. NNPG, however, publicly made it clear that they are willing to sign the agreement and would pursue the demand for flag and Constitution later.