Bus ferrying Matua pilgrims attacked in West Bengal

A bus with members of Matua community was obstructed on the way to Thakurnagar in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and allegedly attacked by miscreants.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually addressed a congregation of Matuas on Tuesday night.

The passengers in the bus (pilgrims) were allegedly obstructed on Jessore Road, en route to Thakurnagar and miscreants hurled bricks. Some women pilgrims were also roughed up. One injured was admitted to hospital. Four people have been rounded up.

Matua leaders have asserted that strong action be initiated against those responsible for the act. Shantanu Thakur, minister of state, ministry of ports, shipping & waterways, and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon constituency, has warned of Mathu protests if the administration fails to react.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was headed to Thakurnagar, fell ill on the way and had to return to Kolkata. The Governor was to attend Baruni Mela, which is organised on the birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur, founder of Matua Samaj. While on the way the convoy had to make a u-turn.

A team of doctors assessed his health. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources added, called up Raj Bhavan to enquire about his health, and assured all medical assistance from the state’s end.

