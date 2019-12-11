Buxar gangrape turns out to be honour killing

Days after a bullet-ridden and charred body of a woman was found in Buxar, where the doctor suspected a “Hyderabad-type gangrape incident" the police probe has revealed the incident to be an honour killing.

The Buxar police have arrested the father of the victim, who confessed that he got his daughter killed by hired criminals to save his honour, as his daughter had fled with her lover soon after her wedding.

The deceased has been identified as Indu Gupta, who was married to Surajbhan Kumar of Dumraon. But the very next day of her wedding, Indu fled with her boyfriend Roshan.

“I spent all my savings during my daughter’s wedding. But she fled with her lover soon after the wedding. This was a blot. And I could not tolerate this,” said Mahendra, an ex-Armyman, soon after his arrest.

The matter came to light when the police found a charred body of a middle-aged woman few days ago. After the post-mortem, the medical officer Dr B N Choubey said, “It is suspected that Hyderabad-type incident (gangrape) might have taken place before setting her on fire.”

However, the CID cops soon received information that a middle-aged married girl, who had returned to her house recently, was missing. The police picked up the girl’s mother and brother, who revealed that it was actually Indu’s father who was responsible.

“Indu was shot dead by hired goons at the behest of her father before she was set ablaze,” said DIG, Rakesh Rathi. “We have seized a .315 bore rifle from Gupta’s house. An empty cartridge of .315 bore has also been recovered from the spot,” said the DIG. The body was charred to such an extent that police had to take the help of Indu’s sister and identify her by her silver rings and sandals.

Meanwhile, raids are on to nab the assailants involved in the killing.

In the meantime, the DM of Buxar has issued a show-cause notice to the doctor, who conducted a post-mortem, asking him to explain how he came to the conclusion of “Hyderabad-type incident of gangrape.”