Bypolls to 4 West Bengal Assembly constituencies begin

Bypolls to 4 West Bengal Assembly constituencies begin

The bypoll to Shantipur was necessitated by the resignation of BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 30 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 08:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Voting began at 7 am on Saturday for by-polls to the four assembly constituencies of Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Shantipur in Nadia, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas districts, an Election Commission of India (ECI) official said.

In Dinhata, TMC's heavyweight north Bengal leader Udayan Guha is fighting to reclaim the seat which BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in polls held last April.

The by-election at Dinhata were necessitated by the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who favoured keeping his Lok Sabha membership over sitting in the opposition in West Bengal's assembly.

Guha, a two-time MLA from Dinhata, is up against BJP's Ashok Mandal, who as a TMC candidate had defeated him, a Forward Bloc candidate then, in 2006.

The bypoll to Shantipur was necessitated by the resignation of BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, who too resigned from the assembly seat in favour of retaining his Lok Sabha membership.

State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who resigned from Bhabanipur to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardah, where TMC's Kajal Sinha died due to Covid-19, just days after polls to the seat were held Bypoll to the Gosaba seat in Sunderbans was also necessitated by the death of TMC's Jayanta Naskar, who too was suffering from Covid.

The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah and 23 in Gosaba, an official said. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Bypolls
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 