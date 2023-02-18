C P Radhakrishnan takes oath as Jharkhand Governor

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan here.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.