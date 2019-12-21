CAA protests: Cops clash with students in Kolkata

A scuffle broke out between the police and students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kolkata on Saturday.

Students from the Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, Aliah University, Presidency University and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.

The situation became tense when the massive protest march of students was passing by the state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata when a section of the protesters tried to break through the police barricades and head towards the party office.

Despite heavy police deployment and large scale security arrangements, a section of protesters managed to break through the bamboo barricade near the state BJP headquarters and shouted slogans against the BJP.

BJP workers came out of the office with sticks in hand and started shouting slogans.

However, they were immediately intercepted by the police and were unable to go any further.

Reacting to the development, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh, said, "If anyone makes the mistake of heading towards our party office, they should bring stretchers with them as they will not be able to walk back and will have to go to the hospital."

Following the scuffle, police managed to convince the protesters who then continued with the procession.

The procession started from Shaheed Minar in Central Kolkata and headed towards the Mahajati Sadan auditorium in the city.