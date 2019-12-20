CAA stir: Mobile internet back in Assam after 10 days

Assam government restored mobile internet services around 10 am on Friday, hours after Gauhati High court issued an order to do so while acting on four PILs.

A division bench of the high court on Thursday asked the state government to restore the mobile internet of all service providers by 5 pm but it was done by the government at 9.52 am on Friday.

The mobile internet was restored when Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was addressing his first press conference since violent protests left the state into turmoil and the BJP faced flak from the state's indigenous communities.

The state government on December 11 evening imposed a complete restriction on mobile internet, following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Four protesters died in police firing while two others died in violent protests against the Act.

Vehicles were set on fire, roads were blocked and stones were pelted on security forces before security forces open fired and restricted internet use.

The high court's order on Friday, however, ruled that the state government was at liberty to block the social media posts trying to incite violence or hate.