CAB not only for Assam but for entire country: Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not only for Assam but for the entire country and a section is maligning image of the state by spreading misinformation about the bill. He stressed on discussions and deliberations with the public to remove any doubts regarding the bill.

Sonowal urged the BJP workers to stay vigilant and check the spread of misinformation.

"It is important to realise that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is for the whole of India and not only for Assam but a section has maligned the image of the state by spreading misinformation that only Assam will have to again bear the burden of illegal immigrants", Sonowal tweeted. It has been 34 years since the Assam Accord was signed and "since then numerous governments came and went, who only indulged in power-grabbing for themselves. None of them were committed to fight for the people of Assam", he said taking a veiled dig at Congress.

The Chief Minister tweeted after inaugurating BJP workers' district and Mandal level convention here. "Let us all engage in discussions and deliberations with the public to remove any doubts regarding the Bill. The newly elected office bearers should dissemminate information to the local populace so that they are not misled", he added. The Chief Minister later told reporters that his government was committed to the all-round development of language and culture of all sections of the society in the state and will ensure that no harm comes to any community. There has been a widespread protest against the CAB across the state by stakeholders barring the ruling BJP-AGP-BPF combine with black flags shown to the chief minister on Sunday at Guwahati and Kaliabor. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday tabled The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there.