CAB protest: Students clash with police in Assam

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill continued to rock Assam as a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here on Wednesday, police said.

Students in large numbers were seen proceeding towards the Secretariat from all directions. Another group has reached Ganeshguri area, around 500 metres from the centre of power.

They broke a barricade on GS Road following which the police resorted to lathi charge. Teargas shells were also lobbed at the students who also threw the shells back at the policemen.

Claiming that several of them were injured in the lathicharge, the students said,

"This is a barbaric government led by Sarbananda Sonowal. We will not succumb to any pressure till the CAB is repealed."

Traffic has gone haywire in the city.

Besides Guwahati, protestors also clashed with the police in Dibrugarh district where the police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets at demonstrators. A journalist was injured in stone pelting there.