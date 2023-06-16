HC extends WB rural polls' nomination filing by a day

Cal HC extends by a day filing of nomination for WB rural polls for those prevented earlier

The petitioner alleged before the court of Justice Sinha that BJP candidates were facing resistance in filing their nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 16 2023, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 18:31 ist
The Calcutta High Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Calcutta High Court directed that prospective candidates who were allegedly prevented from filing nominations at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district be allowed to file their papers for the panchayat elections in West Bengal by 4 pm on Friday.

The court thus extended the nomination process for these candidates by a day after it ended on Thursday.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Basirhat police district in North 24 Parganas to "render necessary assistance" to all prospective candidates found to be present by 4 pm for filing their nominations outside the office of sub-divisional officer (SDO), Basirhat.

The petitioner, president of the Basirhat district committee of BJP, alleged before the court of Justice Sinha that candidates of the saffron party were facing resistance in filing their nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Read | West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit Bhangore

It was claimed that despite specific orders of the high court on Thursday for police escort to the aggrieved persons, they were unable to file nominations as they were stopped on the way and "beaten up mercilessly by goons owing allegiance to the ruling party in the state".

They prayed before the court for a direction to allow these prospective candidates from Sandeshkhali I and II, Minakha, Nyajat and Haroa blocks in the district to file nominations on Friday.

The court noted that the SEC had submitted before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam in a PIL that the last date for filing nomination can be extended by a day without disturbing the schedule notified.

It was also noted that the division bench on Thursday extended by a day the date for filing nominations by 'Shiksha Bandhus' (Education workers) working on a contract with the State education department.

The SEC counsel submitted that it will take steps as per the court's order.

