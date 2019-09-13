Cal HC withdraws ex-top cop's protection against arrest

Hours after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from CBI arrest, a team of CBI officials has reached his residence. According to CBI sources, Kumar may soon be issued a fresh summon.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from arrest in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam. Kumar is currently the ADG of CID in West Bengal.