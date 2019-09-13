Cal HC withdraws ex-top cop's protection against arrest

Hours after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from CBI arrest, a team of CBI officials has reached his residence. According to CBI sources, Kumar may soon be issued a fresh summon.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday withdrew protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from arrest in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam. Kumar is currently the ADG of CID in West Bengal.
The projection was granted to him on May 30 and wad eventually extended till Friday.
The High Court also stated that if the investigating agency acts as per law then there is no need for it (High Court) to interfere in the investigation.
As for Kumar’s petition seeking the quashing of the notice issued to him by the CBI, the High Court observed that he cannot make such an appeal to it.
The High Court also stated that the Section 41 A of the CrPC (under which Rajeev Kumar has been summoned) does not necessarily mean that the summoned person will be arrested. It added that after interrogation if the investigating agency feels that the person should be arrested then it can do so.
However, the Court also pointed out that the investigating agency needs to come up with sufficient reason to arrest the person.
