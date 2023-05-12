Calcutta HC cancels 36,000 teacher appointments

Based on the prerequisite test in 2014, the candidates had been appointed in 2016

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 12 2023, 22:16 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The appointment of 36,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal stands cancelled, after a Calcutta High Court order on Friday.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, ordered the same, directing the state primary education board to make fresh recruitment in three months for the vacant posts. 

Based on the prerequisite test in 2014, the candidates had been appointed in 2016. The total number of recruited candidates was 42,500. The recruitment process was countered in the Court, where severe anomalies were cited.

The Court, while allowing the teachers to continue working for four months, said that they will receive salary but that of para-teachers. However, the teachers, who had the jobs cancelled, are permitted to appear in the fresh recruitment process. 

Manik Bhattacharya – a Trinamool MLA, arrested last year – had headed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in the year 2016 when the appointments had been made. The Court said that the state can charge Bhattacharya for the cost of the fresh recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the primary board chairman Goutam  Paul, said that legal opinion is being sought, and the Board will take proper steps at the proper time, and the future course of action will be decided after legal consultation.

India News
calcutta high court
West Bengal

