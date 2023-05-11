Calcutta HC chief justice sworn in

Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam was on Thursday sworn in as the chief justice of Calcutta High Court by Governor CV Ananda Bose.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the function held at court number one, the chief justice's courtroom, of the oldest high court in the country.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Speaker Biman Banerjee, and senior state ministers were also present at the function.
Also Read | Calcutta HC stays move to take part of Amartya Sen's Shantiniketan land
The ceremony was also attended by other judges of the high court, family members of the chief justice and members of the Madras High Court Bar Association.
Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, the chief justice said he will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the protection of the rights of the people of West Bengal, and uphold democracy and the rule of law.
