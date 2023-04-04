Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to file report on fresh Rishra violence

HC asks WB govt to file report on fresh Rishra violence

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:21 ist
Calcutta High Court. Credit: iStock Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on fresh clashes in Rishra in Hooghly district after lawyers representing senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentioned the matter before a division bench.

The court directed Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, to file a supplementary affidavit before it on the incident.

Clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night had affected train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman main line.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the state government to file a short report on the fresh incident of unrest in Rishra after Adhikari's lawyers mentioned the matter before the court.

Also Read | Uneasy calm in West Bengal's Rishra after fresh clashes

The matter will be heard on April 5 along with a PIL by Adhikari, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed.

Two groups of people had clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra on Sunday night, following which the police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and blocked internet services in the affected area.

The bench had on Monday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on April 5 on incidents of violence at Shibpur in Howrah city and steps taken to ensure peace in the affected area.

The bench had directed the state government to submit CCTV and video footage related to the incidents of violence.

The police were directed by the court to make adequate deployment as required.

Monday's order came on a PIL by Adhikari seeking an NIA investigation into the violence at Shibpur alleging that bombs were hurled during the violence, and he also prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring security in Shibpur.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee, representing the state, had submitted that the situation at Shibpur is under control.

