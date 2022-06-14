CBI to probe 'illegal' hiring of WB primary teachers

Calcutta High Court asks CBI to probe 'illegal' appointments of primary teachers in Bengal schools

It directed that the salaries of these teachers working in various schools of the state be stopped

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to look into the appointments of 269 primary school teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools over allegations that they did not pass the eligibility test.

Passing the order, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday directed the Primary Education Board secretary Ratna Chakraborti Bagchi and President Manik Bhattacharya to appear before the CBI at its office later in the day.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the central agency to institute a case and start an investigation forthwith into the alleged illegal appointments to primary schools.

The petitioner alleged that the 269 candidates were given an additional 'one' number for a wrong question out of around 23 lakh aspirants in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014. He claimed that a second panel with names of these 269 candidates was published in 2017.

Maintaining that the second panel was illegal, the court said the appointments of these 269 candidates were void.

It directed that the salaries of these teachers working in various schools of the state be stopped and that they be disallowed from entering their respective places of work.

Both Chakraborti Bagchi and Bhattacharya, in the wake of the high court directions, appeared before CBI sleuths and faced grilling for over four hours.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered CBI investigations in at least eight cases of alleged illegalities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

calcutta high court
West Bengal
CBI
India News
Teachers Eligibility Test

What's Brewing

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

 