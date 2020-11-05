Calcutta High Court bans firecrackers on Kali Puja, other festivals

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the sale and use of firecrackers in all festivals in the state including Kali Puja in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The order was given by the Division Bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee after the hearing of two Public Interest Litigation.

Apart from Kali Puja which was scheduled to be held on November 15, the Calcutta High Court also prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during Chhath puja, Jagaddhatri Puja and Kartik Puja.

The High Court stated that the norms laid down by it ahead of Durga Puja would also have to be enforced during Kali Puja. All pandals would be declared as no entry zones

The High Court stated that not more than 15 people would be allowed in Kali Puja pandals with an area up to 300 square metres and for bigger pandals the limit would be 45 persons.

Earlier the Calcutta High Court declared all Durga Puja pandals in the state as “no entry zones” in view of the pandemic.