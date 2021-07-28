Calcutta High Court grants time to Bengal govt to file additional affidavit

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted the West Bengal government time till July 31 to file an additional affidavit in relation to the report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on post-poll violence in the state.

The case, heard by a five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, will again come up for hearing on August 2.

During the day, the state government appealed to file an additional affidavit in relation to the NHRC report and the DNA report of the late BJP leader Avijit Sarkar was also submitted by the Additional Solicitor General before the court. Earlier the bench had directed that the DNA of Sarkar has to be matched with his brother for identification.

The development comes a day after the state government refuted the NHRC’s scathing report on post-poll violence. It stated in its affidavit that the NHRC committee set up to probe the alleged incidents of post-poll violence was “deliberately constituted to set up a witch hunt” against the state machinery.

It also questioned the neutrality of the NHRC committee members alleging that they had links with either the BJP or the current Union government. The state government also claimed that instead of setting up an impartial committee the NHRC chairperson deliberately appointed those who were ready to do a “hatchet job” against a democratically elected government.

The state government denied the allegation of the police not registering cases in incidents of post-poll violence and stated that action was taken as per law in all the cases.

Earlier, the NHRC in a strongly worded report on post-poll violence in Bengal stated that instead of rule of law, the “rule of the ruler” was going in Bengal. It further alleged that instead of registering cases against the perpetrators of violence, cases were slapped on victims of such acts.