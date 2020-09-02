Calcutta University to conduct final semester exams online from October 1-18

Calcutta University will conduct final semester exams online from October 1 to 18, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Students of undergraduate and postgraduate level will take the exams during the period and the results will be published by October 31, she said.

"Questions will be sent to those who cannot appear for online exams via email and WhatsApp and have to submit the answers in hard copy to his/her respective institution after 24 hours," Chakraborty said.

For UG students, the answer sheets will be evaluated by teachers of the same institute, unlike the previous practice of external evaluation, the change necessitated in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal government had recently said the final semester exams will have to be conducted by universities between October 1 and 18 and the results will have to be published by October 31.

"The earlier decision of the university senate (the highest decision-making body) for evaluation based on 80-20 ratio (previous semester performance and internal assessment) will not be valid any more," the VC added.