Manipur situation 'unprecedented': SC on similar crimes

Can’t excuse what is taking place in Manipur: SC on violence against women in West Bengal, other states

The SC's observation came in response to advocate Bansuri Swaraj's claim that similar crimes were taking place in India.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 22:32 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday said that crimes against women are taking place across the country and that is part of the social reality. However, the apex court said what has happening in Manipur cannot be excused.

"We are dealing with something of unprecedented magnitude, namely perpetration of violence against women in a situation of communal or sectarian strife... which has taken place in Manipur," a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said.

As advocate Bansuri Swaraj cited incidents of violence against women in West Bengal and other States, the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said there is no gainsay in the fact that are crimes which are taking place against women possibly in West Bengal as well.

Swaraj said that incidents of violence against women which emerged in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh were similar to Manipur.

“We are dealing with Manipur right, we will hear you later," the bench told her.

Swaraj, who appeared for Bengal-based NGO, S S Human Rights Foundation and Delhi-based NGO Sangini Saheli, insisted that whatever mechanism the Supreme Court develops, women across India should be protected.

"We are grateful to the court for taking cognisance of what happened in Manipur,” she said.

The bench said, “The only answer is this, you cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country, like in Manipur on the ground….and several other crimes against women as well. The question is how do we deal with Manipur: assist the court on that or [do] something on laying down the framework of investigation”.

The counsel said in July, a mob of 40-50 men disrobed a panchayat poll candidate and molested her and also paraded her nude in a village in West Bengal and mentioned about another incident identical to Manipur and pressed that no FIR has been registered.

Swaraj said in the case of West Bengal it is equally grave as violence against women is being used to punish the electorate.

She claimed there are over 9,000 FIRs in West Bengal and only 3 per cent people are incarcerated and 97 per cent of perpetrators are roaming free. 

“Kindly protect all daughters of India and do not limit that mechanism only to Manipur,” she pleaded.

Swaraj contended that two women in Bikaner were raped and the perpetrators of gang rape are police officers.

The bench, however, told her, “You are saying do something for daughters of India or do not do anything for anybody at all?”.

Swaraj, for her part, said that her request was to do for all daughters of India. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram

Supreme Court
Manipur
manipur violence
West Bengal
Chhattisgarh
Rajasthan
Crimes against women
India News

